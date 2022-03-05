WATCH: The Chainsmokers Reveal How 'Roses' Was Made

In a TikTok video posted Friday, the DJ duo revealed just how they came up with the 6x Platinum hit that was released in June 2015.

In a recording session from March 3, 2015, Andrew Taggart said he made the drums, and Alex Pall added the base line. Taggart jokingly said Pall was the one who recorded the "Ah ah ah" background melody, but then said it was featured artist Rozes.

"Y'all should know this one. Here's the whole thing," Pall said as him and Taggart high-fived each other in their living room. "Shoutout to the day ones. Love you guys," he wrote at the end of the video.

Fans absolutely loved the video — so much so that some are requesting the New York duo, who just recently released their first song in two years, show how "Closer" was made. Another fan commented, "We need a Chainsmokers documentary on Netflix."

Watch The Chainsmokers' video on TikTok below: