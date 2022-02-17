Fans Are Fuming Over This Scene From Kanye West's Netflix Documentary

By Tony M. Centeno

February 17, 2022

Kanye West
Photo: Netflix

Less than a week before his next album is scheduled to drop, Kayne West's new documentary has finally hit Netflix and it's already got the world talking.

Hours after jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiered on Wednesday, February 16, Ye's fans were already fuming on Twitter over one scene that appears to give fans insight on how tough the beginning of his career was. The scene in question shows a young Kanye playing his song "All Falls Down" for employees at the Roc-A-Fella office in New York City in an effort to get signed by Jay-Z's label. Kanye was hype as he performed the song that would go on to be the third single from his debut album The College Dropout. Yet, none of the employees in the video looked impressed.

"So crazy how Kanye West played All Falls Down and they didn’t realize how big of a hit it was going to be," one Twitter user said.

"Who hired these people? They couldn't recognize the genius behind this on a first listen?" asked another Twitter user.

As other fans chimed in with their thoughts, someone who was actually in the Roc-A-Fella office at the time provided more insight on the scene in question. Wayne “Wayno” Clark, who worked as an assistant A&R at the label, asserted that Kanye played music around the office often.

"Lmao the context behind this is he played this song in the office and did this with a camera crew like 10x," Wayno tweeted. "how many times can you have a crazy reaction to something you’ve heard 10x it was kind of annoying at that point."

The scene is featured in Act 1 of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah. Act 2, which has been dubbed "PURPOSE", will debut on Feb. 23, which the day after his Donda 2 album is expected to drop. Act 3 is expected to drop the following week.

