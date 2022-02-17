Fans Are Fuming Over This Scene From Kanye West's Netflix Documentary

Less than a week before his next album is scheduled to drop, Kayne West's new documentary has finally hit Netflix and it's already got the world talking.

Hours after jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiered on Wednesday, February 16, Ye's fans were already fuming on Twitter over one scene that appears to give fans insight on how tough the beginning of his career was. The scene in question shows a young Kanye playing his song "All Falls Down" for employees at the Roc-A-Fella office in New York City in an effort to get signed by Jay-Z's label. Kanye was hype as he performed the song that would go on to be the third single from his debut album The College Dropout. Yet, none of the employees in the video looked impressed.

"So crazy how Kanye West played All Falls Down and they didn’t realize how big of a hit it was going to be," one Twitter user said.