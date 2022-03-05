Zendaya Opens Up About Her 'Little Tiny Toe Dip' Back Into Music
By Dani Medina
March 5, 2022
Zendaya briefly hit the "Replay" button.
The Euphoria star recently dipped her toes back in the music world, appearing on several tracks on the HBO show's soundtrack. Released on Friday (March 4), you can hear Zendaya's vocals on "Elliot's Song," according to Vulture. She also sang on "I'm Tired" and "All For Us" with Labrinth.
In a tweet, the former Disney Channel star thanked her fans for welcoming her back to music.
"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3" she said.
The "number of reasons" Zendaya is referring to when she says why she quit music can refer to several instances. In a 2019 Paper magazine interview, the California native said the music industry "sucks you dry a little bit. ... You are worth more than they will say that you are," she said as she warned those just getting into the business to carefully look over their contracts.
In an interview with actress and producer Issa Rae in 2021, Zendaya said she ultimately left the music business "on purpose because of bad contracts." She added, "I think when you’re a music artist, you just kind of have to be — it’s your face all the time. It’s you. And so that’s another thing that kind of scared me about music, is like not really being able to have as much of a life."