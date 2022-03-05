Zendaya Opens Up About Her 'Little Tiny Toe Dip' Back Into Music

The "number of reasons" Zendaya is referring to when she says why she quit music can refer to several instances. In a 2019 Paper magazine interview, the California native said the music industry "sucks you dry a little bit. ... You are worth more than they will say that you are," she said as she warned those just getting into the business to carefully look over their contracts.

In an interview with actress and producer Issa Rae in 2021, Zendaya said she ultimately left the music business "on purpose because of bad contracts." She added, "I think when you’re a music artist, you just kind of have to be — it’s your face all the time. It’s you. And so that’s another thing that kind of scared me about music, is like not really being able to have as much of a life."