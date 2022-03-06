"This has been the worst week of my life," Halsey wrote on Instagram as she announced some very sad news. On Saturday night (March 5), the singer took to social media to share the news of the death of her beloved dog Jagger, who was just 5 years old. In a long tribute post full of the most adorable photos, she gave fans an update on how she's dealing with the heartbreaking news on the passing of her "very first love, who taught me how to be a mommy. My sweet, sarcastic, so very human boy."

"Before I had a dog of my own, I would hear people mourn their pets and think ‘it’s just a dog… Well I couldn’t have been more wrong. I got Jagger when he was just a few weeks old. I sometimes thought about him passing. How would it feel?"