Halsey Mourns The Passing Of Her 'Very First Love' In Heartbreaking Tribute
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 6, 2022
"This has been the worst week of my life," Halsey wrote on Instagram as she announced some very sad news. On Saturday night (March 5), the singer took to social media to share the news of the death of her beloved dog Jagger, who was just 5 years old. In a long tribute post full of the most adorable photos, she gave fans an update on how she's dealing with the heartbreaking news on the passing of her "very first love, who taught me how to be a mommy. My sweet, sarcastic, so very human boy."
"Before I had a dog of my own, I would hear people mourn their pets and think ‘it’s just a dog… Well I couldn’t have been more wrong. I got Jagger when he was just a few weeks old. I sometimes thought about him passing. How would it feel?"
Halsey explained that Jagger had passed away from a condition called Myelomalacia, which causes the spinal cord to soften. She continued, "Within 3 days my beautiful baby boy went from chasing imaginary birds around the yard and laying in my lap turning his ears up at the sounds of Sesame Street, to having paralysis spread through his body by the hour."
We're sending Halsey all the love during this difficult time.