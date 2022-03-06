WATCH: Dua Lipa Surprises 80-Year-Old Superfan After Going Viral On TikTok

“We reached out to him, pretending that we were a radio station in New York and told him that he won a contest for the number one TikTok video of the year — he believed this, he loved it,” Fallon explained to the audience. “Yesterday, we flew him and his granddaughter to New York and he thinks he’s about to be interviewed on a radio show and get a tour of 30 Rock. He has no clue what’s going down.”

Richy was brought out for his "first radio interview" and was shocked to be standing on stage right next to Fallon and Dua Lipa herself. “I read somewhere that one of your dreams is to dance with Dua Lipa," Fallon told Richy. The Roots proceeded to lay down a version of her hit song "Don't Stop Now" while the two hugged and danced.