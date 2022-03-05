WATCH: Dua Lipa Accidentally Flings Microphone Into Crowd While Performing

By Dani Medina

March 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa might want to add a "new rule" to her hit song: don't drop the microphone!

During a performance of "New Rules" at her Washington D.C. tour stop on Wednesday (March 2), Lipa accidentally flung her microphone into the crowd during the bridge of the song. Hilariously realizing her mistake, she shrugged her arms and mouthed an obscenity to concert-goers in the front row. As the background track went on, listing Lipa's rules about not picking up the phone and not letting him in, the English singer continued to dance and mouth the words to her hit song.

A stage worker came to the rescue and brought Lipa a new mic just in time to sing, "I got new rules, I count 'em" at the end of the song.

She laughed off her gaffe, saying "I got way too excited."

A fan at the concert caught it on video. Watch it below!

Lipa first announced "The Future Nostalgia Tour" in September, with dates scheduled across the U.S. through April. Next up, the "Levitating" singer is scheduled to perform in Buffalo, New York; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; and Houston, Texas, among other cities.

