Authorities Seize $2 Million Worth Of Drugs From Northeast Ohio Home

Police seized 2 million dollars worth of drugs from a Northeast Ohio home.

According to WOIO, an ongoing investigation ended in over 60 pounds of narcotics being seized in Brooklyn.

The Cleveland Division of Police says the Second District's Vice Unit seized the drugs during a search warrant in late February.

While searching the Ohio home, police found $2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

All of the drugs combined weighed approximately 64 pounds, Cleveland police reported.

Along with the drugs, police also found three firearms, a rifle, shotgun and handgun, as well as $9,500 in cash.

Authorities did not say if any arrests were made, but it was reported that multiple agencies and jurisdictions took part in the search.