Here's How Arizona's Megadrought Will Affect People's Health
By Ginny Reese
March 7, 2022
Arizona is facing a historic megadrought, which is the worst it's been in 1,200 years. And now, experts are weighing in on how the drought will affect people's health, reported 12 News.
The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health used the acronym "H.E.A.T.W.A.V.E" to describe the lasting health issues that could arise as a result of the drought. Here's what that stands for:
- Heat illness
- Exacerbate heart and lung conditions
- Asthma
- Traumatic injury
- Water and food-borne illnesses
- Allergies
- Vector-borne disease
- Emotional stress
In addition to the health issues above, chronic and infectious diseases will spread faster along with the quality of air, water and food diminishing.
Dr. Brian Drummond, a Valley emergency physician, explained that Arizona's meat supply will bee "less healthy" due to animals living in continuous exposure to chemicals, diseases and poop in feedlots. In addition, air quality will diminish due to more pollen, dust, forest fires, and heat. Drummond explained:
"We're in a desert so we're used to the cycling droughts, but mixed with climate change, the desert doesn't have the resiliency it used to have. Now you're getting pollen and dust, forest fires, and heat which combine and put more particles into the air for people to breathe in on a daily basis."