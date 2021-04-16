Feedback

Arizona Drought Worsens, Could Be Headed For A Historic Megadrought

By Ginny Reese

April 16, 2021

Lake Mead At Historic Low Levels Amid Drought In West

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, Arizona's drought has only gotten worse over the last few days.

ABC 15 reported that data shows that 99% of the whole state is in a drought.

58% of Arizona is in exceptional drought, including parts of the Phoenix metro area. This number has increased. Last week, 55% of Arizona was in exceptional drought.

Now, some scientists say that Arizona could be headed for the worst megadrought in history.

At this time last year, only 13% of the state was in any form of drought.

Arizona isn't the only state being affected. This year's drought conditions are spread across most of the Western United States. Areas of Arizona and surrounding states, including Four Corners, have stayed in a moderate to exceptional drought since last year.

The Palmer Hydrological Drought Index (PHDI) shows that the Western United States has experienced drought in 17 of the past 20 years. The PHDI measures droughts and drought-related impacts on reservoir levels and groundwater.

Slight rain chances are supposed to return to Arizona this week, but they don't seem to be enough to improve the state's drought conditions.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Arizona Drought Worsens, Could Be Headed For A Historic Megadrought

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.