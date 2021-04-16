Arizona Drought Worsens, Could Be Headed For A Historic Megadrought

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, Arizona's drought has only gotten worse over the last few days.

ABC 15 reported that data shows that 99% of the whole state is in a drought.

58% of Arizona is in exceptional drought, including parts of the Phoenix metro area. This number has increased. Last week, 55% of Arizona was in exceptional drought.

Now, some scientists say that Arizona could be headed for the worst megadrought in history.

At this time last year, only 13% of the state was in any form of drought.

Arizona isn't the only state being affected. This year's drought conditions are spread across most of the Western United States. Areas of Arizona and surrounding states, including Four Corners, have stayed in a moderate to exceptional drought since last year.