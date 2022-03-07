Jimmie Allen Debuts New Single 'Down Home' At 2022 ACM Awards

Jimmie Allen got personal in his second performance at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards with a song dedicated to his late father.

Allen debuted his brand-new single "Down Home," written about his late father, James, who passed away in 2019. Calling it "one of the most special songs [he's] ever written," he hopes the track can help others who have also lost a loved one.

"It's a song that's actually helped me a lot because in the midst of missing my father, I think about him seeing everything I've got going on and it's like... even though he's gone, he's always with me," he said. "I hope this song finds its place in the world and this song helps people that have lost not only a father, or a parent, or a loved one just like the song has helped me."

Allen opened up the ACM Awards with co-host Gabby Barrett to treat the crowd to Vegas-inspired hits "Viva Las Vegas" and Faith Hill's "Let's Go To Vegas."

Allen is one of many country artists set to take the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival this May. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).