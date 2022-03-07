Missouri Daughter Gifts Mom Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket

A Missouri mother had luck on her side after her daughter gifted her lottery tickets and they ended up winning $1 million.

According to a news release from the official Missouri Lottery, a daughter purchased a "Rose Gold" scratch-off ticket to give to her mom and it ended up in a million-dollar win.

"She knows I like to play," the mother told the Missouri Lottery. "So, she gave me the ticket."

The ticket was purchased at Prince Market, located at 9826 St. Charles Rock Road, in St. Ann.

When the mother scratched off the ticket, she realized that her ticket had one of the game's top prizes.

The mother said the two "were both yelping and yelling" after discovering they had won.

