Patriots Releasing Veteran Leader From Super Bowl Teams: Report

The New England Patriots are reportedly planning to release a key veteran contributor from their Super Bowl teams.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy -- who was reacquired by New England last offseason -- has been informed of the team's intention to release him, a source told ESPN's Field Yates on Monday (March 7).

The Patriots will create about $4.1 million in salary-cap space by making the move, which will nearly double their total space to about $9 million with the free agency period scheduled to begin next week.

Van Noy, who will turned 31 later this month, signed a two-year, $12 million deal to rejoin New England last offseason, which included $6 million in guaranteed money.

The veteran linebacker signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 after four seasons with the Patriots, which included two Super Bowl championships (LI, LII), but spent just one season with the franchise before being released in March 2021.

Van Noy recorded 66 tackles, five tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, seven QB hits, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception -- which was returned for a touchdown -- during his single-season second stint with the Patriots in 2021, which included making eight starts in 16 appearances.