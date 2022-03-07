Photos Show 'Extensive Damage' By Vandals At Phoenix's Mystery Castle

One of the Valley's most unique historic landmarks has been vandalized and police are searching for the ones responsible, reported 12 News.

The Mystery Castle was damaged on Saturday night when it was burglarized. The Mystery Castle is located at the base of South Mountain neat 7th Street and Dobbins Robbins.

The landmark was built in the 1930s after Boyce Gully's daughter asked him to "build her a strong sandcastle in the desert so that it couldn't be washed away by water." The castle is full of antiques, eclectic and rare furniture pieces, and portraits of the Gully family.

The castle has 18 rooms and has become a beloved landmark that's been in several national publications and television shows.

Phoenix Police wrote on Twitter:

"Last night, vandals caused extensive damage to a point of pride for the @CityofPhoenixAZ at the historic Mystery Castle on the base of South Mountain. It dates back to the 1930’s and is near 7th St and Dobbins."

Check out the photos of the vandalism below: