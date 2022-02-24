This Is The Best Spot For Cheap Eats In Phoenix

We all love eating out at restaurants, but sometimes our budgets don't allow for it. So, finding the best cheap eats in town is a priority for some of us.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated spots for cheap eats in the city. But don't worry, the affordable price doesn't make them any less delicious than any place else.

According to Yelp, the best spot for cheap eats in Phoenix is Los Reyes De La Torta. One Yelp user left raving reviews for the spot, stating:

“Delicious food, friendly people, very fair prices, and communicates well to clear up any misunderstanding about the order. They have outdoor seating which is most important at this current time considering covid. It's a very old building and run down gown but the food is so delicious. I've never been disappointed.”

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 spots for cheap eats in the city:

Los Reyes De La Torta Matty G's Steakburgers & Matty G's Lobsta' Rolls- Uptown Chino Bandido Monroe's Hot Chicken Da Valley Grill Tasty Pot PHX Burrito House Little Cay Bop and Roll Naked BBQ

Click here to check out the full list of the city's highest-rated cheap eats.