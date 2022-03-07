Rihanna 'Can't Stand' Herself In New Looks At Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna continues to prove that her style is unmatched.

The Fenty Beauty founder has been showing off her impeccable maternity style while making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, including a colorful skin-tight jumpsuit she wore to a party at French restaurant Caviar Kaspia on Friday (March 4), per People.

Rihanna shared the look on Instagram on Saturday, captioning the carousel of photos, "thicc." The "Diamonds" singer shines bright in a vivid turquoise catsuit with a cutout putting her growing baby bump on display. She paired the skin-tight look with matching sunglasses and heels, topping the look with some jewelry and a large trench coat.