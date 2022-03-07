Rihanna 'Can't Stand' Herself In New Looks At Paris Fashion Week
By Sarah Tate
March 7, 2022
Rihanna continues to prove that her style is unmatched.
The Fenty Beauty founder has been showing off her impeccable maternity style while making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, including a colorful skin-tight jumpsuit she wore to a party at French restaurant Caviar Kaspia on Friday (March 4), per People.
Rihanna shared the look on Instagram on Saturday, captioning the carousel of photos, "thicc." The "Diamonds" singer shines bright in a vivid turquoise catsuit with a cutout putting her growing baby bump on display. She paired the skin-tight look with matching sunglasses and heels, topping the look with some jewelry and a large trench coat.
The following day, Rihanna also shared a few snaps of another look, which saw her bundled up in a tan floor-length suede trench coat with fuzzy lining, a cream-colored hoodie and tan thigh-high leather boots over blue jeans, per Elle.
"i can't stand me..." she captioned the photos.
The "Love on the Brain" singer has been making waves at Fashion Weeks in Paris and Milan. Last week, she showed off her baby bump in a leather mini-dress while attending the Off-White Fall 2022 show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. And while arriving at another show a few days later, she hilariously shut down one commenter who claimed she was late.