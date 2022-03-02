Rihanna Claps Back At Someone Saying She's Late To Fashion Show

Rihanna had the perfect response to someone telling her she was late to a fashion show, proving that a queen is never late, everyone else is simply early.

The "Love on the Brain" singer attended the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (March 1), but it was her arrival that turned heads, per Billboard. A viral video on Twitter shows the moment she clapped back at someone in the crowd who told her she was late.

As Rihanna makes her way through the crowd and endless stream of photographers, someone in the background can be heard repeatedly shouting at the Fenty Beauty founder, "You're late!" After the unknown person's cries went unanswered, Rihanna turned to stare them down and and simply said, "No s---."

