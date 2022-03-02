Rihanna Claps Back At Someone Saying She's Late To Fashion Show

By Sarah Tate

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna had the perfect response to someone telling her she was late to a fashion show, proving that a queen is never late, everyone else is simply early.

The "Love on the Brain" singer attended the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (March 1), but it was her arrival that turned heads, per Billboard. A viral video on Twitter shows the moment she clapped back at someone in the crowd who told her she was late.

As Rihanna makes her way through the crowd and endless stream of photographers, someone in the background can be heard repeatedly shouting at the Fenty Beauty founder, "You're late!" After the unknown person's cries went unanswered, Rihanna turned to stare them down and and simply said, "No s---."

Check out the video below to see Rihanna's grand entrance to the show.

The beauty mogul hasn't shied away from revealing outfits since announcing she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in January. At the Dior show, she rocked a sheer black dress with black lingerie and matching coat and knee-high boots.

Rihanna has been spotted attending several shows for Milan and Paris fashion week, showing off her growing baby bump in stunning ensembles and proving that she Rocky are the best dressed couple at the shows.

