Storm To Drop Inches Of Snow On Denver This Week

Get ready, Denverites -- another round of snow is in the forecast later this week, according to KDVR.

Meteorologists predict the storm will bring one to four inches of snow to the Mile High City, starting Wednesday afternoon (March 9), and affect the evening commute. The white stuff will keep falling through Thursday morning (March 10). Make sure you stack up on layers, too -- they're also predicting near-freezing temperatures across the Front Range.

"This storm system is colder and will drop highs into the teens on Thursday," according to the news station. "Lows Thursday night could fall to around zero degrees."

Residents will have time to prepare for the upcoming freeze since conditions will be dry Tuesday (March 8). KDVR says sunshine may return Friday and continue through the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Boulder also affirmed the news station's predictions on Twitter:

"The next storm system will bring another round of snow starting in the high country Tuesday night and then spread across the area Wednesday into Thursday. Then high pressure builds over the region bringing dry and warmer weather by next weekend."