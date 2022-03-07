Storm To Drop Inches Of Snow On Denver This Week

By Zuri Anderson

March 7, 2022

Driving in a Snow Storm
Photo: Getty Images

Get ready, Denverites -- another round of snow is in the forecast later this week, according to KDVR.

Meteorologists predict the storm will bring one to four inches of snow to the Mile High City, starting Wednesday afternoon (March 9), and affect the evening commute. The white stuff will keep falling through Thursday morning (March 10). Make sure you stack up on layers, too -- they're also predicting near-freezing temperatures across the Front Range.

"This storm system is colder and will drop highs into the teens on Thursday," according to the news station. "Lows Thursday night could fall to around zero degrees."

Residents will have time to prepare for the upcoming freeze since conditions will be dry Tuesday (March 8). KDVR says sunshine may return Friday and continue through the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Boulder also affirmed the news station's predictions on Twitter:

"The next storm system will bring another round of snow starting in the high country Tuesday night and then spread across the area Wednesday into Thursday. Then high pressure builds over the region bringing dry and warmer weather by next weekend."

Following a frigid and snow-heavy February, March is usually the snowiest time in the Denver metro, according to meteorologists.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.