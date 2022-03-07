This Texas Beach Is Considered One Of The Best In The Country

It's getting warmer, the kids are weeks away from being off school and the days are about to get a little bit longer. That can only mean one thing: It's almost time to hit the beach!

Living in Texas, your options are limited when it comes to the finding the best beach along the Gulf of Mexico. But which one is the best one?

Tripadvisor compiled a list of the top 25 best beaches in the United States. Coming in at No. 20 was Port Aransas in Port Aransas, Texas. It's the only Texas beach on the list! Here's a review the travel site used to make its case for Port Aransas:

“The surf was great and loved the fact that you could drive on the beach. We enjoyed a campfire one evening and played some guitar under the full moon.”

Here's a look at the top 10 beaches in the United States, according to Tripadvisor:

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area — Puako, Hawaii Siesta Beach — Siesta Key, Florida Poipu Beach Park — Poipu, Hawaii Moonstone Beach — Cambria, California Kailua Beach Park — Kailua, Hawaii Driftwood Beach — Jekyll Island, Georgia Ruby Beach — Olympic National Park, Washington Cannon Beach — Cannon Beach, Oregon La Jolla Cova — La Jolla, California Ho'okipa Beach Park — Paia Hawaii

You can read Tripadvisor's full list here.