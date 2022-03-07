Von Miller Teases Possible Return To Denver Broncos

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller shared several posts teasing a potential return to the Denver Broncos amid his upcoming free agency.

Miller, who spent his entire career with the Broncos before being traded to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season, shared two posts on his Instagram story that appear to acknowledge the possibility of re-signing with Denver.

The two-time Super Bowl champion shared a photo of himself in his Broncos uniform asking if he should wear "58 or 40," having worn 58 during his entire tenure with the Broncos and 40 last season with the Rams, as well as during his collegiate career at Texas A&M.

Miller then re-shared the photo in an additional story post asking "I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?"