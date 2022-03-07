Von Miller Teases Possible Return To Denver Broncos
By Jason Hall
March 7, 2022
All-Pro linebacker Von Miller shared several posts teasing a potential return to the Denver Broncos amid his upcoming free agency.
Miller, who spent his entire career with the Broncos before being traded to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season, shared two posts on his Instagram story that appear to acknowledge the possibility of re-signing with Denver.
The two-time Super Bowl champion shared a photo of himself in his Broncos uniform asking if he should wear "58 or 40," having worn 58 during his entire tenure with the Broncos and 40 last season with the Rams, as well as during his collegiate career at Texas A&M.
Miller then re-shared the photo in an additional story post asking "I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?"
Von Miller's Instagram is interesting this AM... pic.twitter.com/6MexCvlm1Z— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 7, 2022
Miller also tweeted "I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280," which was re-shared as a screengrab on his Instagram story following the two Broncos references.
I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280— Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022
Miller then shared a video of himself on the beach clarifying that he wasn't trolling in a followup on his Instagram story.
""I wouldn't tease y'all like that, man. It's real, man," Miller said via Broncos.com lead writer Aric DiLalla. My first time ever being a free agent, man. I'm just sitting back on the beach, man. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, wassup?"
Von Miller, from the beach in his latest Instagram story:— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) March 7, 2022
"I wouldn't tease y'all like that, man. It's real, man. My first time ever being a free agent, man. I'm just sitting back on the beach, man. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, wassup?"
Additionally, Miller also had "Denver Bronco" listed on his Twitter bio as of Monday afternoon.
I think Von Miller wants to join the Denver Broncos. pic.twitter.com/yhusM9vTYg— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 7, 2022
It's worth noting that Miller also teased a return to the Rams one day prior, posting "RUN IT BACK" listed as the only unmarked line on a "to-do list" after all of Los Angeles' playoff victories on his Instagram story on Sunday (March 7).
Does Von Miller know something? 👀 pic.twitter.com/MktujG4TTH— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 6, 2022
Miller's posts came amid Pro Football Talk's Aaron Wilson report that he was expected to get interest from both the Broncos and Rams, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers, during his upcoming free agency next week.
The Rams acquired Miller in exchange for a second-round and third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick on November 1 with just one season remaining on his contract.
Miller finished his Broncos career with a franchise record 110.5 sacks, 142 tackles for loss, 225 quarterback hits and 25 forced fumbles, as well as 481 tackles, nine fumble recoveries, 21 pass deflections, two interceptions and two touchdowns.
The former Texas A&M standout is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2012, 2015, 2016), four-time second-team All-Pro (2011, 2014, 2017, 2018), an eight-time Pro Bowler (2011, 2012, 2014-19), a unanimous NFL 2010s All-Decade Team selection and the 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.