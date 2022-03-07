Walker Hayes took Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium by storm at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Monday, March 7. Starting at the top of the stadium, the singer walked his way down a steep set of stairs while singing his song 'AA' and interacting with his adoring fans all the way. Hayes then transitioned to his smash hit 'Fancy Like,' getting the whole crowd to dance, even his famous peers like Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

It's no surprise that Hayes got the ACM crowd up on their feet. Towards the end of 2021, TikTok was flooded with viral dances for both songs. Hayes 'Fancy Like' was nominated for Single of the Year, up against fellow country giants Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton.

The night was co-hosted by reigning country music legend Dolly Parton and ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Hailed as the "concert event of the year, the 2022 ACM Awards also featured performances from co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and more. The academy revealed some of the performances in a manner inspired by the show's legendary host, Dolly Parton. One new performance was revealed on Twitter every hour from '9 to 5,' including song selections from Breland, Brittney Spencer, and others.

