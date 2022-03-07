WATCH: Brazen Thieves Use Forklift To Steal ATM From Seattle Grocery Store

Shocking surveillance video caught bold suspects stealing an ATM with a forklift from a Seattle grocery store. KING 5 shared the footage on Saturday (March 5), which captured the February 20 theft at Ken's Market on Greenwood Avenue.

It begins with two people picking the lock to open the store's doors. Then, a third person driving the forklift squeezes the machine through the entrance and makes its way to the ATM.

Dan Schacher, Ken's Market co-owner, says the forklift was stolen from a nearby hardware store and was used to pull the ATM from the wall. After the machine got loose, the thieves reportedly dragged it to the door, put it in their pickup truck, and drove away from the scene.

"These guys seem like semi-professionals, so they were in and out before any police could come," he told reporters. It'll cost $2,000 to repair the damage to the store, but otherwise, it's business as usual at Kent's Market, according to Schacher. He's also hoping the police will step up patrols in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood following this crime.

"We're the last of a dying breed and we are going to fight to stay open for everybody," Schacher says. "We're going to keep doing what we're doing."