WATCH: Suspect Blows Up Car In Southwest Portland Parking Lot
By Zuri Anderson
March 7, 2022
Local authorities are searching for someone who set a car on fire in a parking lot in Southwest Portland over the weekend.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says they got several 911 reports Sunday around 8 a.m. to report a huge car fire. Deputies and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the parking lot of the Fred Meyer at 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Officials also obtained surveillance video of the incident, which shows someone walking up to the car's gas tank with something in their hand. The vehicle exploded moments later.
"The subject backed away and the video showed the subject’s hand or arm on fire," according to the sheriff's office. "The person was able to remove a burning item of clothing and walk away."
Caught on Camera: Can you help us find this arson suspect? The person torched a parked car and set themselves on fire briefly. Details here: https://t.co/MdJT2c2I7n pic.twitter.com/ku3o1OC6q6— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) March 6, 2022
Deputies say the explosion sent "flaming debris across the parking lot and destroyed the car." Reporters say firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion, officials added.
The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, a backpack, and dark pants at the time of the fire. You can call WCSO at 503-846-2700 for any tips and information about the incident.
Media Release: Car Arson Caught on Camera, Suspect Information Needed On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 7:56 a.m.,...Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 6, 2022