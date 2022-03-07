'We Will Miss You': Longtime Nashville Bar Closings Its Doors Permanently

A longtime Nashville bar and restaurant announced it was closing its doors after serving Music City for the past seven years.

The Sutler Saloon, located at 2600 8th Avenue South #109, originally opened in 1976, but owners Austin Ray and Joe Parkes Jr. reopened it in its current state back in 2014, News Channel 5 reports. After more than half a decade of service, they took to social media Monday (March 7) to announced The Sutler will close its doors permanently this month.

"With extremely heavy hearts, we have decided to close The Sutler for business permanently after service on Sunday, March 13, 2022," the post reads. "Thank you to our entire team and all of our neighbors for making incredible memories with us over the past 7 years."

The Sutler concluded its announcement with a simple message: "We will miss you, Nashville."