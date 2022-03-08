Arizona Already Prepping To Host The 2023 Super Bowl

The 2022 Super Bowl has come and gone. And now, it's time for preparations to begin for next year.

ABC 15 reported that Arizona is already starting preparations for next year's event.

Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, explained, "It looks like it all happens in a week, but we can attest that it takes months and years to get ready to host this phenomenal event."

According to Parry, many preparations go into getting ready for the big event. This will be Parry's second time helping Arizona host the Super Bowl. She was the CEO of the Arizona host committee in 2015 as well. Parry said, "We have a lot of continuity there (from 2015), that will help us move ahead more quickly and hopefully have a greater impact."

The 2023 Super Bowl will be Arizona's fourth since 1996. Glendale will be the only location to host the Super Bowl two times in the past 10 years.

Parry explained, "We are just kind of well-known that we know how to do it and we just have this unbelievable hospitality community around."

Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr., who was named executive chair of the committee on January 24th, said, "We're ready for the world stage and we're ready to show the world what we're capable of doing."