The 2023 Super Bowl Will Be Played At State Farm Stadium In Arizona

It's official! The Super Bowl is returning to Arizona in 2023. The Arizona Cardinals made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

The Super Bowl LVII will officially be played at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12th, 2023, reported KVOA. This will be the fourth Super Bowl to be held in Arizona, and the third to be held at State Farm Stadium.

Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and Super Bowl XLII in 2008 were both played at State Farm Stadium, while Super Bowl XXX was played at Sun Devil Stadium, reported ABC 15.

The Arizona Cardinals wrote on Twitter:

"The@NFL and @AZSuperBowl Host Committee have announced that Super Bowl LVII will be played at @StateFarmStdm on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Arizona joins South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay as the only sites selected to host the Super Bowl at least four times."