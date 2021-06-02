Feedback

The 2023 Super Bowl Will Be Played At State Farm Stadium In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

June 2, 2021

Aerial Banner Flying Over State Farm Stadium To Thank Senators Sinema & Kelley For The American Rescue Act

It's official! The Super Bowl is returning to Arizona in 2023. The Arizona Cardinals made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

The Super Bowl LVII will officially be played at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12th, 2023, reported KVOA. This will be the fourth Super Bowl to be held in Arizona, and the third to be held at State Farm Stadium.

Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and Super Bowl XLII in 2008 were both played at State Farm Stadium, while Super Bowl XXX was played at Sun Devil Stadium, reported ABC 15.

The Arizona Cardinals wrote on Twitter:

"The@NFL and @AZSuperBowl Host Committee have announced that Super Bowl LVII will be played at @StateFarmStdm on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Arizona joins South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay as the only sites selected to host the Super Bowl at least four times."

Arizona will be added to only a small list of locations that have hosted the Super Bowl at least four times before. The other sites to accomplish this were South Florida, Tampa, New Orleans, and Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About The 2023 Super Bowl Will Be Played At State Farm Stadium In Arizona

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.