Camila Cabello Posts TikTok Laughing Off Mid-Interview Wardrobe Malfunction

Cabello just released her newest single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran on Friday (March 4). The new song pledges to keep dancing even when things don’t work out: “Así e' la vida, sí/ Yeah, that's just life, baby/ Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down/ But I'm back on my feet/ Así e' la vida, sí/ Yeah, that's just life, baby/ I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin’/ He's all over me”

The “Don't Go Yet” singer also announced on her birthday (March 3) that her third album, Familia, would debut on April 8. Watch her new music video here: