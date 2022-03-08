Camila Cabello Posts TikTok Laughing Off Mid-Interview Wardrobe Malfunction
By Kelly Fisher
March 8, 2022
Camila Cabello suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while promoting her new single — and she expertly laughed it off. The “Bam Bam” singer appeared on BBC’s The One Show, and during an attempt to re-create a dance move, the pop star realized what happened: “Oops, I just flashed you — I hope you didn't see nipple.” The show’s co-hosts, Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas praised Cabello’s way of dealing with the embarrassing error. Cabello took to TikTok to continue laughing it off. She captioned the post “when my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no,” wishing that she had a time machine to undo the wardrobe malfunction during her interview on The One Show. Watch her TikTok here:
Cabello just released her newest single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran on Friday (March 4). The new song pledges to keep dancing even when things don’t work out: “Así e' la vida, sí/ Yeah, that's just life, baby/ Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down/ But I'm back on my feet/ Así e' la vida, sí/ Yeah, that's just life, baby/ I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin’/ He's all over me”
The “Don't Go Yet” singer also announced on her birthday (March 3) that her third album, Familia, would debut on April 8. Watch her new music video here:
See a few clips from Cabello's appearance on BBC’s The One Show here:
.@Camila_Cabello tells us all about her new single #BamBam, featuring the one and only @edsheeran! 🎶— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 7, 2022
Stream on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/YSJs7iy0oL#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/HxLRXkGxhG
Ready for a new series of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr? 🏠— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 7, 2022
Here's everything you need to know 😎
Stream on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/YSJs7iy0oL#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/U1XkQeZxWo