Camila Cabello Posts TikTok Laughing Off Mid-Interview Wardrobe Malfunction

By Kelly Fisher

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while promoting her new single — and she expertly laughed it off. The “Bam Bam” singer appeared on BBC’s The One Show, and during an attempt to re-create a dance move, the pop star realized what happened: “Oops, I just flashed you — I hope you didn't see nipple.” The show’s co-hosts, Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas praised Cabello’s way of dealing with the embarrassing error. Cabello took to TikTok to continue laughing it off. She captioned the post “when my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no,” wishing that she had a time machine to undo the wardrobe malfunction during her interview on The One Show. Watch her TikTok here:

Cabello just released her newest single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran on Friday (March 4). The new song pledges to keep dancing even when things don’t work out: “Así e' la vida, sí/ Yeah, that's just life, baby/ Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down/ But I'm back on my feet/ Así e' la vida, sí/ Yeah, that's just life, baby/ I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin’/ He's all over me”

The “Don't Go Yet” singer also announced on her birthday (March 3) that her third album, Familia, would debut on April 8. Watch her new music video here:

See a few clips from Cabello's appearance on BBC’s The One Show here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.