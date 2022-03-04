Camila Cabello Plans To 'Keep Dancing' In New 'Bam Bam' Music Video

Camila Cabello just wants to "keep dancing" in the music video for her new single "Bam Bam."

The "Havana" singer dropped her newest single and music video on Friday (March 4), a collaboration with Ed Sheeran that is sure to get you dancing even through heartache.

The video opens up on the singer sitting on a curb drinking wine and eating ice cream, makeup smeared on her face. Singing about how "not everything works out," she and friends head to a club to dance the night away but as she walks across the floor, several people spill drinks staining her white dress.

Cabello, however, gives in to the mess of life, pouring a bottle of wine on herself and joyfully dancing with her friends, saying, "Love came around and it knocked me down, but I'm back on my feet." Sheeran joins in to commiserate tough times, even getting hit in the eye by a champagne cork, but he just smiles as they sing, "That's just life, baby."

Check out the video below.