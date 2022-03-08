Driver Crashes Into I-5 Sign Bridge, Blocks Entire Lane In Lakewood

Drivers had to deal with a traffic mess early Tuesday morning (March 8) thanks to a speeding driver in Lakewood, KOMO says.

An unidentified driver was speeding just after midnight on the highway near the Gravelly Lake Drive exit until they crashed into the pole of a huge Interstate 5 sign bridge, causing it to fall into the road, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer.

"[The] vehicle left the roadway, striking one of the giant poles that hold up the signs on the freeway that let you know the milepost you’re at," Reyer explained.

"It spans all lanes of I-5 and the exit. It's an incredibly heavy structure. It's built tall enough to let all legal loads pass beneath it and hold large highway signs," according to WSDOT Tacoma.