Driver Crashes Into I-5 Sign Bridge, Blocks Entire Lane In Lakewood

By Zuri Anderson

March 8, 2022

Drivers had to deal with a traffic mess early Tuesday morning (March 8) thanks to a speeding driver in Lakewood, KOMO says.

An unidentified driver was speeding just after midnight on the highway near the Gravelly Lake Drive exit until they crashed into the pole of a huge Interstate 5 sign bridge, causing it to fall into the road, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer.

"[The] vehicle left the roadway, striking one of the giant poles that hold up the signs on the freeway that let you know the milepost you’re at," Reyer explained.

"It spans all lanes of I-5 and the exit. It's an incredibly heavy structure. It's built tall enough to let all legal loads pass beneath it and hold large highway signs," according to WSDOT Tacoma.

The entire southbound lane was shut down as Department of Transportation crews worked to get it out of the way. They were able to move the downed structure to the side around 6 a.m., according to reporters.

"The sign bridge will temporarily remain at this location," transportation officials say. "We'll come back tonight to remove it."

Reyer says the sign hit a semi-truck but the driver wasn't injured. As for the driver who hit the sign, they reportedly got hurt and were cited for reckless driving.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.