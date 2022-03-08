Mandy Moore Makes Music Comeback With New Single And Tour Announcement

Mandy Moore is set to release new music this year!

The This Is Us star announced on Tuesday (March 8) that she will be releasing her seventh studio album, In Real Life, alongside the album’s title track.

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said in a statement. “At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the every day — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

“To me it’s all about staying open, staying aware, staying sensitive and empathetic to the people around me,” she continued. “There’s something about expressing myself through lyrics and melody that makes me feel whole, and I see it as a privilege to have that outlet. And even though this album is very specific to me and my experience — there’s songs about my baby, my husband, my father, my friends — I hope everyone’s able to see their own lives in it. I hope they’re able to come along on the journey with me, and put themselves in the driver’s seat.”

In Real Life will be the follow-up to 2020’s Silver Landings which included the singles “When I Wasn’t Watching” and “I’d Rather Lose.” Previously, Moore had not released music since 2009.

In support of In Real Life, Moore will also be going on a North American tour — her first in over a decade — starting on June 10 in Atlanta with stops in New York City, Boston, Nashville, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, and more.

Before she heads on tour, Moore will wrap up her sixth year on NBC’s This Is Us; the final episode airs on May 24.

See the full list of tour dates and listen to “In Real Life” below