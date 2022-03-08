Nicki Minaj Supports Britney Spears In Heartwarming Comment

Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears shared a sweet moment on Instagram.

The pop star shared a video of herself dancing while on a trip to Maui and seemed to be insecure about her dance skills.

"I recorded 30 videos of dance when I was in Maui 🏝 … that’s fun to me !!! I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point … that’s healing to me !!! Therapy is all mind work 🤯 … I did that 10 hours a day, 7 days a week when I was abused … there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind … I’d rather someone slap my face than fuck with my mind !!! Dancing 💃🏻 you don’t think at all … I know my actions are not perfect but if you only knew how good it feels to feel with my body … I think most would get it !!! Bare with me, I’m learning 📚 !!! God bless you all !!!" Spears said in the caption.

Nicki wouldn't let the "Toxic" singer be down on herself, however.

"Not the best dancer?

🗣 BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!!

you ARE the best dancer!!!

Settled that, what’s next? 😍😝

BIG SAG ENERGY 🌺🌸🌺" the rapper responded.

Nicki and Britney have collaborated before, and it's touching to see that they still have each other's support.

See the post and the interaction below.