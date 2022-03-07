Britney Spears Wants 'Justice' For Past Treatment: 'They Got Away With It'

Britney Spears is opening up about her past experiences inside a mental health facility, saying she wants "justice" for what she went through.

Spears penned a lengthy post on her Instagram on Sunday (March 6), detailing her experience at a mental health facility back in 2019. According to Uproxx, the pop icon canceled her "Britney: Domination" residency in Las Vegas in early 2019, citing wanting to spend time with family following her father's "life-threatening illness." However, it was later reported that she was checked into a mental health facility against her will.

Detailing her four-month stay at the facility, Spears wrote: "In a world where it's okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week ... 8:00 am to 6:00 pm ... no days off ... 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly ... No private baths ... seen naked when changing ... drugged ... can't even speak or talk ... has to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day ... if not will have to stay longer ... never given a date on when you can leave ... 9:00 pm bed every night ... like 8 gallons of blood weekly ... this happened to me for 4 months after I worked for my dad and my family for 13 f------ years..."

The "Toxic" singer said she gave her all while working "only to be literally thrown away." She wrote, "I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do but it was worst than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most..."

Spears said she was "demoralized and embarrassed" and added that no one should ever be treated the way she was.

"The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on ... THAT'S IT ??? They all got away with it," she said. "I want justice and won't stop until something is done to those who harmed me ... and YES I was harmed!!!!"

She concluded her post with a message to anyone else who has experienced something similar: "This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life ... You are NOT ALONE !!!!"

Read Spears' full post here.