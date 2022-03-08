Tate McRae Tweets Cryptic Hints At New Music & Fans Are Begging For More

By Kelly Fisher

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tate McRae is getting ready to drop her new album, and fans are begging for more details as the “you broke me first” artist teased her upcoming project on social media. McRae shared a few tweets seeming to hint at some things she has in the works, admitting that she has “butterflies in my stomach i am nervy for tour,” and announcing that she “just handed in the official track list for my album oh my.”

McRae’s latest single is a super relatable, upbeat “punk” track called “she’s all i wanna be.” Speaking with iHeartRadio last month, McRae recalled writing the smash hit after “doing the toxic thing” of scrolling through Instagram and comparing herself to every girl on the app. It inspired the idea: “she’s got everything that I don’t have/ how could I ever compete with that?”

Bringing the song to life with a music video set at a dance audition, McRae said she finds it especially satisfying to know that listeners can relate to what was going through her mind: “…That’s the most satisfying feeling when people can be standing in front of me at a concert and scream (the lyrics of the song) back and feel it. Everyone’s going through the same thing, they just don’t even realize it.” See her latest tweets here:

