Terrifying Water Slide Mishap On Cruise Ship Is A Thing Of Nightmares
By Dave Basner
March 8, 2022
The amenities offered by cruise ships these days can be pretty crazy. There are now ships with zip lines, go-karts, a roller coaster, a carousel and of course, water slides. For the most part, these experiences provide passengers with fun and excitement, but for one guest on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Encore, it was a thing of nightmares, and it was all caught on video.
A woman is filmed sliding down the partially clear tubes of the ship's Ocean Loops slide, which doesn't just go down, but sends riders up hills as well - part of it even hangs off the ship. Unfortunately for the woman, she didn't have enough momentum to get her over one of the hills so she wound up sliding back down it until she came to a stop in the clear tube, in the middle of the slide, which just happened to be hanging over the ocean.
It was posted with the caption, "When the looping slide fails!"
If you're wondering how the ride is supposed to go, a video of it working properly was also posted.
As for the woman, witnesses say she was quickly rescued by the ship's staff. The person who posted it told Fox News, "There is a side door for the slide and she was out of it immediately."
Of course, just watching the experience was enough to fill commenters with fear. One person wrote, "I would have a panic attack," while another chimed in, "My heart rate accelerated watching this. Stuck in a clear tube suspended over the ocean... NOPE!!!"
Hopefully the woman will have a less traumatic time with the Norwegian Encore's other offerings, like the Norwegian Speedway, which is the largest race track at sea, or the ship's Atlantis-themed laser tag center.