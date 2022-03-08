Terrifying Water Slide Mishap On Cruise Ship Is A Thing Of Nightmares

The amenities offered by cruise ships these days can be pretty crazy. There are now ships with zip lines, go-karts, a roller coaster, a carousel and of course, water slides. For the most part, these experiences provide passengers with fun and excitement, but for one guest on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Encore, it was a thing of nightmares, and it was all caught on video.

A woman is filmed sliding down the partially clear tubes of the ship's Ocean Loops slide, which doesn't just go down, but sends riders up hills as well - part of it even hangs off the ship. Unfortunately for the woman, she didn't have enough momentum to get her over one of the hills so she wound up sliding back down it until she came to a stop in the clear tube, in the middle of the slide, which just happened to be hanging over the ocean.

It was posted with the caption, "When the looping slide fails!"