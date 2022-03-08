These Abandoned Places In Arizona Are 'Eerily Fascinating'

Abandoned buildings and towns can be a portal to the past with remnants of times gone by scattered among broken windows and tattered walls. The quiet, empty spaces of these once-populated places create a creepy atmosphere that is not for the faint of heart.

Here are some of the most eerie abandoned places in Arizona:

Casa Grande Domes

The cluster of domes in Casa Grande has been completely empty since the '80s. The domes were set to be computer hardware headquarters, however, that never came to fruition. The ruins of a vintage tech venture look like abandoned alien aircraft, and are even rumored to be haunted. Only In Your State calls these domes "eerily fascinating."