These Abandoned Places In Arizona Are 'Eerily Fascinating'

By Ginny Reese

March 8, 2022

St. Agnes
Photo: Moment RF

Abandoned buildings and towns can be a portal to the past with remnants of times gone by scattered among broken windows and tattered walls. The quiet, empty spaces of these once-populated places create a creepy atmosphere that is not for the faint of heart.

Here are some of the most eerie abandoned places in Arizona:

Casa Grande Domes

The cluster of domes in Casa Grande has been completely empty since the '80s. The domes were set to be computer hardware headquarters, however, that never came to fruition. The ruins of a vintage tech venture look like abandoned alien aircraft, and are even rumored to be haunted. Only In Your State calls these domes "eerily fascinating."

Ella's Frontier Trading Post

Another Route 66 tourist spot bit the dust. This trading post was once owned by a former circus clown and was sold in 1947. In 1955 it got its name as Ella's Frontier. It lies completely abandoned and falling apart in Joseph City, which is 80 miles east of Flagstaff.

Fort Courage

Fort Courage is a replica fort that was built to resemble the one in the once-popular television show F Troop that ran in the late '60s. The replica was not officially affiliated with the show, but legalities didn't stop it from selling official merchandise and displaying actual F Troops props. The desolate tourist trap still lies near I-40 off Exit 348.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.