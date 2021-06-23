PHOTOS: Extremely Overweight Pig Found Inside Dog Cage In Las Vegas

A large, overweight potbelly pig was rescues after being abandoned at a home in Las Vegas, reported 8 News Now.

The pig, whose name is Cupcake, was found on June 2nd in a wired dog kennel just outside of a home. The temperature on that day was a stifling 107 degrees.

Cupcake weighs 176 pounds and was described as being "so obese she can hardly move," according to a Facebook post from the Animal Foundation. The pig also had overgrown hooves and dirty ears.

The Facebook post read, in part:

"Cupcake had been dumped there. She was alone, uncomfortable and severely overweight. Cupcake was scooped up by Animal Control and brought to The Animal Foundation, where we immediately addressed her weight."

The post said that Cupcake will go up for adoption after she loses some weight and regains her health.

A local veterinarian helped Cupcake and she is now doing much better.

Check out photos of Cupcake below.