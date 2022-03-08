This Brunch Restaurant Is The Best Diner In Colorado

Diners hold a special place in American culture. Whether it's the long hours of operation, classic food you can enjoy, or the endless cups of coffee, many people have called these restaurants their favorite hangouts. Even American celebrities and icons have graced the seats and counters of these amazing eateries.

Since there are many diners serving up delicious meals in the United States, where can you find the best one in Colorado? LoveFOOD has the answer to that. According to the website, you should drop by...

Snooze!

Here's what writers say about this popular restaurant chain:

"Snooze is the breakfast and brunch spot of dreams. Founded in Denver and now with locations in Fort Collins, Boulder and Colorado Springs plus a few in other states, its pancakes – which change seasonally – are particularly memorable. Other dishes worth getting out of bed for are the French toast, shrimp and grits and choice of Benedicts. You may have to wait for a table but the food and warm service make up for it."