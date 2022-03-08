This Historic Restaurant Is The Best Diner In Washington

Diners hold a special place in American culture. Whether it's the long hours of operation, classic food you can enjoy, or the endless cups of coffee, many people have called these restaurants their favorite hangouts. Even American celebrities and icons have graced the seats and counters of these amazing eateries.

Since there are many diners serving up delicious meals in the United States, where can you find the best one in Washington state? LoveFOOD has the answer to that. According to the website, you should drop by...

Twede's Cafe!

Here's what writers say about this historic location:

"Twede’s Café doesn’t look like much from the outside, but fans of David Lynch’s surreal 1990s TV drama Twin Peaks might recognise it as one of the most memorable locations from the show, the Double R Diner. People come for a slice of the 'Twin Peaks' cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the show, and (of course) a "damn fine cup of coffee". The menu also includes heartier food like all-day breakfasts, burgers, soups and mac ’n’ cheese."