This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Washington

You can find the most delicious food at the most understated and simple restaurants. Most of the time, these spots are historic eateries, diners, or neighborhood faves. Sometimes it's less about what's on the outside and inside and more about how welcome and satisfied you feel after a meal.

That's why LoveFOOD found the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, including Washington state. According to the website, you should head over to...

Twede's Cafe!

Here's what writers had to say about the longtime location:

"Twede’s Café doesn’t look like much from the outside but fans of David Lynch’s surreal 1990s TV drama Twin Peaks might recognise it as one of the most memorable locations from the show, the Double R Diner. People come for a slice of the Twin Peaks cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the show, and (of course) a "damn fine cup of coffee". There is heartier fare like sandwiches, wraps and mac ’n’ cheese on offer too."