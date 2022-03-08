This Is The Richest Town In Alabama

Mountain Brook is being credited as the richest town in the state of Alabama.

Stacker.com compiled a list of the richest towns in all 50 U.S. states, which lists Mountain Brook as having a median household income of $152,355 (112.8% more than the U.S. median income).

"According to Neighborhood Scout, more than 97% of the workforce in Mountain Brook is employed in white-collar jobs," Stacker's Meagan Drillinger wrote. "These residents are made up of professionals, managers, and sales and office workers. Of all Mountain Brook residents, 20% work in management occupations."

