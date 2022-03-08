This Is The Richest Town In Alabama

By Jason Hall

March 8, 2022

Facade of grand mansion
Photo: Getty Images

Mountain Brook is being credited as the richest town in the state of Alabama.

Stacker.com compiled a list of the richest towns in all 50 U.S. states, which lists Mountain Brook as having a median household income of $152,355 (112.8% more than the U.S. median income).

"According to Neighborhood Scout, more than 97% of the workforce in Mountain Brook is employed in white-collar jobs," Stacker's Meagan Drillinger wrote. "These residents are made up of professionals, managers, and sales and office workers. Of all Mountain Brook residents, 20% work in management occupations."

Here is Stacker's full list of the best dish in every state:

  1. Alabama- Mountain Brook
  2. Alaska- Unalaska
  3. Arizona- Paradise Valley
  4. Arkansas- Goshen
  5. California- Monte Sereno
  6. Colorado- Cherry Hill Village
  7. Connecticut- Newton Borough
  8. Delaware- Townsend
  9. Florida- Gulf Stream
  10. Georgia- Berkeley Lake
  11. Hawaii- Maunawili
  12. Idaho- Eagle
  13. Illinois- Glencoe
  14. Indiana- Meridan Hills
  15. Iowa- Robins
  16. Kansas- Mission Hills
  17. Kentucky- Indian Hills
  18. Louisiana- Youngsville
  19. Maine- Saco
  20. Maryland- Chevy Chase Village
  21. Massachusetts- Newton
  22. Michigan- Orchard Lake Village
  23. Minnesota- Dellwood
  24. Mississippi- Madison
  25. Missouri- Frontenac
  26. Montana- Colstrip
  27. Nebraska- Hickman
  28. Nevada- Elko
  29. New Hampshire- Portsmouth
  30. New Jersey- Short Hills
  31. New Mexico- Corrales Village
  32. New York- Scarsdale
  33. North Carolina- Marvin Village
  34. North Dakota- Horace
  35. Ohio- The Village of Indian Hill
  36. Oklahoma- Nichols Hills
  37. Oregon- Happy Valley
  38. Pennsylvania- Fox Chapel Borough
  39. Rhode Island- Warwick
  40. South Carolina- Kiawah Island
  41. South Dakota- Crooks
  42. Tennessee- Belle Meade
  43. Texas- Bunker Hill Village
  44. Utah- Highland
  45. Vermont- Jericho Village
  46. Virginia- Vienna
  47. Washington- Clyde Hill
  48. West Virginia- Bridgeport
  49. Wisconsin- River Hills Village
  50. Wyoming- Bar Nunn
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.