This Is The Richest Town In Connecticut

Newtown Borough is being credited as the richest town in the state of Connecticut.

Stacker.com compiled a list of the richest towns in all 50 U.S. states, which lists Newtown Borough as having a median household income of $140,625 (104.7% more than the U.S. median income).

The expensive real estate of Newtown Borough, Connecticut, attracts high net worth residents, the majority of whom are well-educated," Stacker's Meagan Drillinger wrote. "According to Livability, nearly 65% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. More than 60% of the residents own their homes, as well."

