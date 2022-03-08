This Is The Richest Town In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
March 8, 2022
Photo: iStockphoto
Newtown Borough is being credited as the richest town in the state of Connecticut.
Stacker.com compiled a list of the richest towns in all 50 U.S. states, which lists Newtown Borough as having a median household income of $140,625 (104.7% more than the U.S. median income).
The expensive real estate of Newtown Borough, Connecticut, attracts high net worth residents, the majority of whom are well-educated," Stacker's Meagan Drillinger wrote. "According to Livability, nearly 65% of residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. More than 60% of the residents own their homes, as well."
Here is Stacker's full list of the richest town in every state:
- Alabama- Mountain Brook
- Alaska- Unalaska
- Arizona- Paradise Valley
- Arkansas- Goshen
- California- Monte Sereno
- Colorado- Cherry Hill Village
- Connecticut- Newton Borough
- Delaware- Townsend
- Florida- Gulf Stream
- Georgia- Berkeley Lake
- Hawaii- Maunawili
- Idaho- Eagle
- Illinois- Glencoe
- Indiana- Meridan Hills
- Iowa- Robins
- Kansas- Mission Hills
- Kentucky- Indian Hills
- Louisiana- Youngsville
- Maine- Saco
- Maryland- Chevy Chase Village
- Massachusetts- Newton
- Michigan- Orchard Lake Village
- Minnesota- Dellwood
- Mississippi- Madison
- Missouri- Frontenac
- Montana- Colstrip
- Nebraska- Hickman
- Nevada- Elko
- New Hampshire- Portsmouth
- New Jersey- Short Hills
- New Mexico- Corrales Village
- New York- Scarsdale
- North Carolina- Marvin Village
- North Dakota- Horace
- Ohio- The Village of Indian Hill
- Oklahoma- Nichols Hills
- Oregon- Happy Valley
- Pennsylvania- Fox Chapel Borough
- Rhode Island- Warwick
- South Carolina- Kiawah Island
- South Dakota- Crooks
- Tennessee- Belle Meade
- Texas- Bunker Hill Village
- Utah- Highland
- Vermont- Jericho Village
- Virginia- Vienna
- Washington- Clyde Hill
- West Virginia- Bridgeport
- Wisconsin- River Hills Village
- Wyoming- Bar Nunn