This Is The Richest Town In Pennsylvania

Fox Chapel Borough, Pennsylvania is being credited as the richest town in the Keystone State.

Stacker.com compiled a list of the richest towns in all 50 U.S. states, which lists Fox Chapel Borough as having a median household income of $205,987 (199.8% more than the U.S. median income).

"A combination of factors can contribute to this—first, the community is highly educated. Niche reports that 57% of residents have a master’s degree or higher. A second reason could be that 20% of the population is 65 and older," Stacker's Meagan Drillinger wrote.

