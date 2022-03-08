This Is The Richest Town In Virginia

Vienna is being credited as the richest town in the state of Virginia.

Stacker.com compiled a list of the richest towns in all 50 U.S. states, which lists Vienna as having a median household income of $161,196 (134.6% more than the U.S. median income).

"It’s easy to see why Vienna, Virginia, has attracted wealthy residents—the gorgeous landscape along the Potomac River has resulted in some pretty high property values," Stacker's Meagan Drillinger wrote. "According to BestPlaces, the median home cost in Vienna is $788,800."

Here is Stacker's full list of the best dish in every state: