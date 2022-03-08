U.S. To Ban Russian Oil Imports: Report

The United States is reportedly expected to announce its ban on all imports of Russian oil due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, two sources familiar with the decision confirmed to NBC News Tuesday (March 8) morning.

The reported announcement will be the latest attempt by the U.S. to increase pressure on the Russian economy amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and will likely have an affect on the already rising gas prices nationwide.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak publicly on Tuesday to "announce actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine," White House officials confirmed to NBC News.

A total of 2 million people have reportedly evacuated Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the neighboring country as both sides agreed to a cease-fire to allow more civilians to escape, NBC News reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population prior to sunrise on February 24 in Moscow.

The announcement served as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.