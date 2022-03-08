What Was That Loud, Mysterious 'Sonic Boom' Heard Throughout Houston?

Did you hear a loud boom in Houston, Texas, on Monday night? You're not alone.

Reports on social media suggest a loud boom was heard in the Third Ward, Montrose, West U, Bellaire and Meyerland areas just before midnight Monday (March 7), according to KHOU. Although Houston Police is aware of the loud noise that rattled the city last night, they're not entirely sure what it was, either.

The National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning the loud boom "could have been a meteorite. However, nothing showed up on radar or satellite at the time the boom was heard so can't verify anything."