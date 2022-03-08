What Was That Loud, Mysterious 'Sonic Boom' Heard Throughout Houston?
By Dani Medina
March 8, 2022
Did you hear a loud boom in Houston, Texas, on Monday night? You're not alone.
Reports on social media suggest a loud boom was heard in the Third Ward, Montrose, West U, Bellaire and Meyerland areas just before midnight Monday (March 7), according to KHOU. Although Houston Police is aware of the loud noise that rattled the city last night, they're not entirely sure what it was, either.
The National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning the loud boom "could have been a meteorite. However, nothing showed up on radar or satellite at the time the boom was heard so can't verify anything."
We saw the reports as well, and it could have been a meteorite. However, nothing showed up on radar or satellite at the time the boom was heard so can't verify anything.— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 8, 2022
One social media user suggested it couldn't be the sound of a transformer blowing, since it's too wide of an area.
Another user, who claims to be a "space and aviation geek," according to his Twitter bio, supports the National Weather Service's case that the loud boom was a meteorite. "The cloud cover muffed the sonic boom as well as prevented anyone or any cameras from seeing the fireball or flash it produced," he said.
Another user supported this theory, saying, "With no storms in the area & little in the way of (known) aviation, I think your conclusion is accurate." He went on to list the things we know about the loud boom: "That was no ordinary rattling, that was no ordinary boom, it was heard/felt all over Houston, it was low-pitched, and it was a quick-hitting pulse."
Hey #houston anyone know what that explosion was? Shook the house and made a loud boom that made me jump. Nextdoor and other posts seems to be that people heard it all over the city. Too wide of an area for transformer blowing— Shana Marcon (@sciteach020) March 8, 2022
The more I think, the more I am reasonably certain it was a meteorite. The cloud cover muffled the sonic boom as well as prevented anyone or any cameras from seeing the fireball or flash it produced.— Patrick Attwell (@AttwellAviation) March 8, 2022
Here are the facts:— Billy Forney 3 (@BillyForney3) March 8, 2022
- that was no ordinary rattling
- that was no ordinary boom
- it was heard/felt all over Houston
- it was low-pitched, and
- it was a quick-hitting pulse
With no storms in the area & little in the way of (known) aviation, I think your conclusion is accurate.