YUNGBLUD Shares Heartbreaking Message Ahead Of 'The Funeral' Release

After officially kicking off his new era over the weekend, YUNGBLUD revealed he'd be releasing his new single "The Funeral" on Friday (March 11). As the day approaches, the UK rocker teased fans with a preview of the song's heartbreaking lyrics in an Instagram posted captioned "it’s gonna be alright. 🖤"

“I HATE myself but that’s alright/ I LOVE myself but that’s alright," the lyrics read. "And I tell myself that it’s alright/ That I dream about the day I die/ To my surprise, there’s no one to blame/ Nobody came/ What a shame shame shame shame”

Fans came to the aid of the singer-songwriter in the comments. "Idk if you have any idea about how many lives you’re saving" wrote one. "Hope 2022 will be so much better" wrote another.

See YUNGLBUD's vulnerable post below.