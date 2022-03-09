Chris Brown Pulls Up Receipts On Rape Accuser, Threatens To Sue
By Tony M. Centeno
March 9, 2022
Chris Brown continues to defend himself after he was accused of raping a woman in Miami. Not long after a woman filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Brown, the "Iffy" singer is showing off evidence that may prove his encounter with the woman was consensual after all.
On Tuesday, March 8, Brown took to his Instagram Story to play a voice note from the alleged victim. Once the voice message plays, the woman doesn't sound too angry when she said that she wanted to see Brown again in the months after they first hooked up in December 2020.
"You're giving me mixed signals," the woman said in the voice note. "You're like reading messages and stuff and you haven't blocked me yet so I'm guessing you don't hate me. I just want to see you again ... just let me know. If you want me to leave you alone, I will. But I really just wanna f**k the s**t again."
The voice note was accompanied by a string of text messages from Jane Doe. In the messages, Doe had reportedly sent a nude image of herself and included seemingly innocent messages like "Missing you" and "U were honestly the best d**k I've had." None of the other messages specifically state or allege any kin of wrongdoing on Brown's part. After all the evidence was published to social media, Brown reacted by stating that he's taking legal action against Doe.
"No more dragging me through the mud," Brown wrote in an Instagram Story post. "CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE 🧢. Now let's see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to run the real story. Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don't play with people lives like that."
According to TMZ, Jane Doe's now-former lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, confirms that the voice note and texts are from her client. She also said that she's stepping away from the case since those messages were not shared with her before. Miami Dade PD is still investigating the case, but they did receive the new evidence as well.