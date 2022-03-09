Chris Brown Pulls Up Receipts On Rape Accuser, Threatens To Sue

Chris Brown continues to defend himself after he was accused of raping a woman in Miami. Not long after a woman filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Brown, the "Iffy" singer is showing off evidence that may prove his encounter with the woman was consensual after all.

On Tuesday, March 8, Brown took to his Instagram Story to play a voice note from the alleged victim. Once the voice message plays, the woman doesn't sound too angry when she said that she wanted to see Brown again in the months after they first hooked up in December 2020.

"You're giving me mixed signals," the woman said in the voice note. "You're like reading messages and stuff and you haven't blocked me yet so I'm guessing you don't hate me. I just want to see you again ... just let me know. If you want me to leave you alone, I will. But I really just wanna f**k the s**t again."