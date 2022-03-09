Delivery Driver, Young Boy Rescue Clarksville Residents From Apartment Fire

A delivery driver and 11-year-old boy are being hailed as heroes after helping save residents of a Middle Tennessee apartment complex after a fire broke out earlier this week.

According to News Channel 5, a fire broke out around 7 a.m. Tuesday (March 8) at an apartment complex on Jack Miller Boulevard in North Clarksville. Fortunately, all residents were able to escape after two people's quick actions alerted them of the danger.

According to the news outlet, several residents of the complex said the 11-year-old tried to go door to door to warn his neighbors of the fire.

"An 11-year-old boy was in his room, smelled smoke, came out and the couch was on fire," said Clarksville Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Rios. He added, "I know he was worried about his game system or his belongings but he got out and stayed out and protected what was really important — himself."

In addition to the boy's heroic actions, a delivery truck driver saw the fire and jumped into action, calling emergency responders and trying to get residents out.

"He drove by and saw the smoke," said Rios, who added that he didn't get the name of the driver. "He's the one who called 911 and helped evacuate the building so, if he's out there, thank you sir, we appreciated it."

One resident, Gabriele Harris Bailey, said things "could have gone a lot different" had it not been for the heroes' actions.

"My smoke alarm didn't go off, nothing. I didn't smell nothing, the next thing I know someone knocked on the door and screamed the building was on fire," Harris Bailey recalled, adding, "Everybody got out, nobody got hurt. That's all that matters."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.