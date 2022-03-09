Delivery Driver, Young Boy Rescue Clarksville Residents From Apartment Fire

By Sarah Tate

March 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A delivery driver and 11-year-old boy are being hailed as heroes after helping save residents of a Middle Tennessee apartment complex after a fire broke out earlier this week.

According to News Channel 5, a fire broke out around 7 a.m. Tuesday (March 8) at an apartment complex on Jack Miller Boulevard in North Clarksville. Fortunately, all residents were able to escape after two people's quick actions alerted them of the danger.

According to the news outlet, several residents of the complex said the 11-year-old tried to go door to door to warn his neighbors of the fire.

"An 11-year-old boy was in his room, smelled smoke, came out and the couch was on fire," said Clarksville Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Rios. He added, "I know he was worried about his game system or his belongings but he got out and stayed out and protected what was really important — himself."

In addition to the boy's heroic actions, a delivery truck driver saw the fire and jumped into action, calling emergency responders and trying to get residents out.

"He drove by and saw the smoke," said Rios, who added that he didn't get the name of the driver. "He's the one who called 911 and helped evacuate the building so, if he's out there, thank you sir, we appreciated it."

One resident, Gabriele Harris Bailey, said things "could have gone a lot different" had it not been for the heroes' actions.

"My smoke alarm didn't go off, nothing. I didn't smell nothing, the next thing I know someone knocked on the door and screamed the building was on fire," Harris Bailey recalled, adding, "Everybody got out, nobody got hurt. That's all that matters."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.