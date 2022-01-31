North Carolina Teen Saves Younger Sisters From Burning Home

A North Carolina teen is being hailed as a hero after he ran into a burning home to save his three younger sisters.

Alexis Chavez, 18, was inside his Davidson County home on Saturday (January 29) when a fire broke out. As he ran outside, smoke filled the air and flames lined his path to the door leading outside, FOX 8 reports. However, once he was free from the fire, he realized his three younger sisters — ages 7 years, 1 year, and 2 months — were still trapped inside and needed help.

"I froze for a moment, put my hood on and ran inside to get my little sisters out," Chavez said. He set to work finding the children, but it was difficult. He recalled, "You couldn't see the kids. All you were able to do is hear them."

Chavez eventually got two of his sisters and carried them out, with his sock even catching on fire as he took them out of the house. The flames grew too quickly that he couldn't get back in the house to reach his baby sister. Firefighters had arrived at the scene and he told them where to find her. After climbing in through a broken window and following the sound of a baby crying, a firefighter was able to rescuing the last child.

"The bedroom door was closed which kept a lot of the heat out of that room," sad Zack Sears, chief of West Lexington Fire and Rescue. "One thing that was in the infant's favor was the fact that it was in a pack-and-play which was very low to the ground. That's the best place you want to be in a situation where a room is filling with smoke."

Everyone inside the home was able to escape. According to the news outlet, Chavez' mother and sisters are being treated for burns but are otherwise expected to be OK. Since the fire, the community has stepped in to help the Chavez family rebuild. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family who are in need of formula, baby supplies and clothes.

"I'm just glad people are coming to help," Alexis said, asking the community to keep his family in their prayers.