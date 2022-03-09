Here Are The 10 Best High Schools In Washington

High school is a crucial time for kids. Not only is it the stepping stone into college, but a high school diploma by itself can help a lot when applying for a job. It's not just the curriculum parents need to worry about. Location, extracurricular activities, expenses, transportation, student-to-teacher ratio, and more are all things to consider when it comes to selecting the right school.

Luckily, Stacker makes the process easier. Researchers used rankings from Niche to find the ten best high schools in every state, including Washington.

"Among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students," according to the website.

Here were the top ten high schools in the Evergreen State. The (*) symbol indicates it's a private school:

Lakeside School* in Seattle (Enrollment: 838) The Overlake School* in Redmond (Enrollment: 529) Eastside Preparatory School* in Kirkland (Enrollment: 428) Annie Wright Schools* in Tacoma (Enrollment: 673) Tesla STEM High School in Redmond (Enrollment: 603) University Prep* in Seattle (Enrollment: 604) International Community School in Kirkland (Enrollment: 429) The Bush School* in Seattle (Enrollment: 629) Charles Wright Academy* in Tacoma (Enrollment: 557) Seattle Academy* in Seattle (Enrollment: 1,050)

