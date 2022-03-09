Here's The Best Bed And Breakfast To Stay At In Georgia

While going on vacation, a hotel or an Airbnb might be the first thing you look for, but a bed and breakfast might be the quaint little spot you didn't know you needed.

When you stay at a bed and breakfast, you get a relaxing stay with an at-home feel and a delicious breakfast made fresh each morning. So, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best bed and breakfast spots each state has to offer.

"According to 2015 research provided by the Professional Association of Innkeepers International, there are approximately 17,000 (yes, those are three zeros) bed and breakfasts located throughout the country. More than a third of these have been "historically designated" by historic preservation organizations, meaning that more often than not, you will get to stay in a beautiful home with rich history to match."

So, where in Georgia can you find the state's best bed and breakfast?

McMillan Inn in Savannah.

Here is what the report had to say about McMillan Inn:

"McMillan Inn, a Savannah Historic District Bed and Breakfast, is bursting with Victorian charm and Southern elegance. Everything from their gorgeous rooms to their luxurious breakfasts, which often include specialty items, such as banana bread French toast and quiche Lorraine, is done exquisitely. 'The breakfasts were divine and the freshly baked treats available at all hours were an amazing touch,' a reviewer mentioned, 'On top of all of that the inn consistently smelled like a bakery—it was magical!'"

